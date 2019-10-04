Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $370.58. 1,243,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,002. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

