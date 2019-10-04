Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295.45 ($3.86).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

BOO stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 270.90 ($3.54). 2,765,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.00. Boohoo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77).

In other news, insider Brian Small acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.