Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lessened by Lau Associates LLC

Lau Associates LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 833.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Booking by 480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 172.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 target price (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,079.70.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,946.17. 4,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,411. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,973.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,857.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,606.27 and a 12 month high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $20.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

