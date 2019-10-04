BOOM Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, BOOM has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.99 million and $51,712.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 975,173,210 tokens and its circulating supply is 753,294,211 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.