Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after purchasing an additional 570,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.68.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,654.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 34,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,451,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,092 shares of company stock worth $2,557,319. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $39.77. 2,821,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,839. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

