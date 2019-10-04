Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $130.30 and last traded at $130.30, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BFGIF)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.

