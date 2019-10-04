Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Down 5.2%

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.99, approximately 907,306 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,428,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.02.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,575.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $579,077.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

