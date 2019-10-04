British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. British Land has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 589.50 ($7.70).

BLND traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 555.60 ($7.26). 3,061,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 526.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 552.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 465.30 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 645 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $7.75. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.07%.

In related news, insider Tim Score purchased 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,236.08 ($18,601.96).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

