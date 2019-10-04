Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 652,055 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Brixmor Property Group worth $30,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 157,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 800,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 131,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 561.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

In related news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

