Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

AVGO traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.70. 78,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $208.23 and a 52-week high of $323.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.81.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $17,026,600. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

