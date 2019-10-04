Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Belden posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.39. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $71.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 800 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Belden by 6.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after buying an additional 338,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Belden by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Belden by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

