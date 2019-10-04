Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Vectrus reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 900.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 644,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vectrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 48,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.