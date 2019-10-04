Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,112,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,324.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $31,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,088,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,918.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,402 shares of company stock valued at $95,589. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 5,644.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 487.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after buying an additional 1,091,737 shares in the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

