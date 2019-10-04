Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Orthopediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Orthopediatrics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,908. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a PE ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 83,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

