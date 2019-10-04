Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $498.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.80 million to $506.47 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $467.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

SBAC traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.28. 506,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average of $226.73. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

