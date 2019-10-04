Brokerages Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $498.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.80 million to $506.47 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $467.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.
SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.92.
SBAC traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.28. 506,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.23 and a 200 day moving average of $226.73. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $146.13 and a 12-month high of $270.42.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total transaction of $516,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,472,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,328. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.