Brokerages Set eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGAN. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,365. The firm has a market cap of $226.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. eGain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 107,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 141,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in eGain by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 291,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

