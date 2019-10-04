Brokerages Set Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $65.71

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,042. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.16%.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,827,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.