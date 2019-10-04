Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) PT at C$32.19

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

GWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of TSE:GWO traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 449,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,175. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$26.83 and a one year high of C$34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.74.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 62.24%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.