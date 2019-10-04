Brokerages Set Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) PT at $4.50

Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFIE. ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

PFIE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 42,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,969. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $87.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. Analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 59.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 295,807 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 47.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,582 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

