Brokerages Set Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Target Price at €134.27

Shares of Safran SA (EPA:SAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €134.27 ($156.13).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of SAF traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €138.65 ($161.22). 842,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($107.40). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €134.55.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

