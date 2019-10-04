Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. Brunswick also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

BC stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.74.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

