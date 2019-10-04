BTU Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $17.98 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $14,401.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038838 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.05423131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001057 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.