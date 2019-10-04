Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on BFST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of BFST traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $318.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Mclindon bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,139.00. Also, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $36,735.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 113,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 525,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

