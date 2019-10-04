Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 650.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cable One were worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.20.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,265.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,151.91. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,321.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

