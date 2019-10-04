Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,495. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cadiz will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadiz news, major shareholder Water Asset Management Llc sold 800,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 477.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

