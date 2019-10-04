Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 313,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,345. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 776,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 583,811 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 344,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,018 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

