Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 21st

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

CHW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

