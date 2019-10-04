Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Caleres stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 10,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,121. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $922.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.90. Caleres has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $37.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $752.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

