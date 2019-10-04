California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Stock Price Down 6.4%

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.13, approximately 3,494,737 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,562,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $5,581,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 232.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 1,590.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $823,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

