Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.87

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.87 and traded as high as $32.71. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 32,789 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.87.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$220.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$111,205.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,729 shares in the company, valued at C$586,937.75. Insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $230,216 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

