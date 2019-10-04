CanYaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, CanYaCoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $57.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

