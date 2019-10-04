CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

CABGY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 146,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.85.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

