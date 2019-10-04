Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €17.73 ($20.62).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CA. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Carrefour stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, reaching €15.25 ($17.73). 2,815,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. Carrefour has a 52-week low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.91.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

