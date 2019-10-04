Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cassiopea (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CPPSF remained flat at $$39.00 during trading hours on Tuesday.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

