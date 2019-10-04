CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Trading Down 35.9%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd (LON:CAT)’s stock price traded down 35.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), 184,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 556,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.49.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

