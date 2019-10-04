Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306,971 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.13. 631,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,006. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Atlantic Securities cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

