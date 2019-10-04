Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. 1,116,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $115.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

