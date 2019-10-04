Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 167.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,181 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.09% of Celanese worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $49,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after acquiring an additional 353,468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 578.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 232,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 198,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $21,138,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

NYSE CE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $117.26. 55,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.91 and a twelve month high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

