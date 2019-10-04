Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $138.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.53. 512,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,887. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $506,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Celanese by 69.2% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth about $3,954,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Celanese by 37.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

