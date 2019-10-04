Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 277.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Celgene in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 109.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Celgene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 589,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $100.19.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

