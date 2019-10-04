Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of CLNXF stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

