Cello Health (LON:CLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Cello Health (LON:CLL) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Cello Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Cello Health stock opened at GBX 125.30 ($1.64) on Monday. Cello Health has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.07 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cello Health’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Cello Health

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

