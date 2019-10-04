Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 157378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,433.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 24.8% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 292,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.