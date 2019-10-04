Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $199,011.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 143.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 224.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

