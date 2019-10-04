CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.85. 77,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,477. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. CENTRICA PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

