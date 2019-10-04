Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KOOL. ValuEngine cut shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Cesca Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Cesca Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.30%. On average, analysts predict that Cesca Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

