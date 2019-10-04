Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $114.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from strong growth in security subscriptions, including advanced threat prevention and CloudGuard suite. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities is helping it tap greater opportunities. Acquisitions have helped it in broadening its portfolio and enter newer market, which has eventually driven its revenues. The recent buyouts of Dome9 and ForceNock will help expand the company’s security capabilities. Check Point continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting its revenues. However, Check Point derives a significant portion of total sales from the 10 biggest distributors, giving rise to the risk of customer concentration. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.29.

CHKP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 982,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

