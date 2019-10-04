Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,846 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.71% of Cheesecake Factory worth $91,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after buying an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 267,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 238,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 12,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

