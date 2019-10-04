Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.44

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.44 and last traded at $162.06, with a volume of 2493928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.87. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In related news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

