Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.20 and the highest is $4.61. Cigna reported earnings of $3.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $16.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.53 to $16.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.77.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,154. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.91.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

